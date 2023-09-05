Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday slammed former Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘Jan Mafi Yatra’ remark and said Congress' ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ only has ‘Nafrat Ka Saman’." The remarks came in response to Kamal Nath’s jibe at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in the state. Kamal Nath said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government should launch ‘Jan Mafi Yatra’ instead.

“They (BJP) should take out a Jan Mafi Yatra. The public is making fun of them (BJP) because of these yatras (Jan Ashirwad Yatra). Those who should be apologizing are seeking blessings today. His (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) announcement machine is running at double speed these days because elections are near and now everyone knows about his announcements very well," Kamal Nath said.

"No matter how many guarantees or 'Yatras' Congress or Kamal Nath ji may take out, their 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' only has ‘Nafrat Ka Saman.’ “It will end before it begins, whatever guarantees or ‘Yatras’," Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed a public rally in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh targeted the Congress and accused the previous government of accusing it of doing ‘corruption’ during its tenure.

"More than 51 poor welfare schemes were closed by this Corruption Nath...CMO became the money collection office. Congress Working Committee became a 'Corruption Working Committee'..." Shah said while addressing a public rally.

Madhya Pradesh Elections: To test INDIA alliance

The elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly are scheduled for later this year and both BJP and Congress are working with their full strength to win a majority. For Congress and other Opposition parties, it can be a stepping stone to test the unity of their INDIA bloc, while for BJP it is more about dominating ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP national president JP Nadda recently launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in the state.