'Nafrat ka Saman' in Congress' 'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Jyotiradiya Scindia hits out at Kamal Nath1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia was responding to Kamal Nath who said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government should launch ‘Jan Mafi Yatra’
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday slammed former Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘Jan Mafi Yatra’ remark and said Congress' ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ only has ‘Nafrat Ka Saman’." The remarks came in response to Kamal Nath’s jibe at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in the state. Kamal Nath said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government should launch ‘Jan Mafi Yatra’ instead.