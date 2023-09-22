Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Friday amid furore over derogatory remarks against the latter in the Lok Sabha. The development came mere hours after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled communal slurs at the BSP lawmaker during an address in the Parliament. The interaction took place at Ali's residence in the national capital on Friday evening.

"Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan (Shop of love in the market of hate)," the Wayanad MP told reporters after the interaction.

“He came here to keep my morale high and to extend his support... He said that I am not alone and everyone who is standing with democracy is standing with me..." Danish Ali told news agency ANI.

Opposition leaders have issued vehement calls for punitive action against the politician while the BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri. Speaker Om Birla had warned the BJP leader of “strict action" if such behaviour is repeated while Union Minister Rajnath Singh issued an aplogy.

Meanwhile Ali insited that he would consider quitting membership of the House if no action was taken. The BSP MP listed the objectionable words used by Bidhuri against him in a letter to the Speaker and called for sanctions.

“This is nothing less than hate speech. This is hate speech on the floor of the House. Hate speeches were being made outside Parliament but now hate speech has been delivered on the floor of the House by a BJP MP. If action is not taken, then with a heavy heart, I can consider quitting the membership of this House because people have not sent me to Parliament to listen to hate speeches," he told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

