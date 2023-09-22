‘Nafrat ke bazaar mein…’: Rahul Gandhi meets BSP's Danish Ali amid uproar over BJP MP's communal jibes1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Speaking with the reporters after meeting the BSP MP, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Shop of love in the market of hate (Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Friday amid furore over derogatory remarks against the latter in the Lok Sabha. The development came mere hours after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled communal slurs at the BSP lawmaker during an address in the Parliament. The interaction took place at Ali's residence in the national capital on Friday evening.