Nagpur violence: ‘Well-planned attack,’ Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis warns ‘no one has right…’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned on Tuesday that no one has permission to take law and order into their own hands. Speaking in the Assembly on the Nagpur violence, he noted that it was “a well-planned attack”.

“In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt....It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hand,” Maharashtra CM noted.

He further stressed that Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb still, “everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful,” he said.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, read an official Maharashtra police notification.

Here's what Dy CM Eknath Shinde said Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, “No one in Maharashtra will tolerate those who support Aurangzeb. The incident in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. 4 DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace.”

What led to the Nagpur violence? Amid the ongoing agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, violent clashes broke out between the two groups after rumours spread that the Quran was burnt, according to police.

Videos of agitation by the Bajrang Dal went viral on social media, leading to outrage among the Muslim community.

A complaint was filed at Ganeshpeth police station in Nagpur over burning the holy book. This allegation was denied by Bajrang Dal office-bearers, who claimed that they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb during the agitation.