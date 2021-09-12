Madhya Pradesh will develop 1,070 Narendra Modi (NaMo) parks on government land across the state to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary, a senior BJP functionary said.

PM Narendra Modi turns 71 on 17 September 17 and from that day the BJP, across India, would conduct several events till October 7, when the PM took over as Gujarat chief minister 20 years ago.

“At a state-level meeting of BJP leaders led by state president VD Sharma, the decision has been taken to develop NaMo Udyan in 1070 mandals to plant at least 71 saplings in one garden," said Jitu Jirati, BJP’s vice-president for Madhya Pradesh, as quoted by HT.

“We have requested the administration of all the districts to provide barren land in every mandal which can be developed as a covered garden. We will spend money on boundary walls and tree guards. If we don’t get land, we will develop gardens, which are in dilapidated condition," said Jirati.

“Simply developing the garden is not our purpose. Seventy BJP workers would be dedicated to each garden to ensure the saplings grow into a full grown-up tree," he added.

BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh will conduct a plantation drive and will plant more than 75,000 saplings on September 29, 30 and October 1 across 52 districts.

Bharat Singh Kushwaha, state horticulture minister, said the state government will help the BJP workers in the task.

Opposition Congress accused the BJP of trying to encroach public land.

