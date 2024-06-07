Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh bats for Muslim reservation: ‘Social justice, not appeasement…’
Nara Lokesh of TDP backs reservations for Muslims as a form of social justice. TDP emerged as a significant BJP ally with 16 Lok Sabha seats. Lokesh refutes claims of seeking important ministries, states focus on state's interests.
TDP leader Nara Lokesh spoke out in favour of reservations for Muslims on Thursday, insisting that it was ‘social justice’ rather than appeasement. The remarks come days after the party won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and became a ‘kingmaker’ for the BJP in the Lok Sabha. Lokesh — the son of party chief Chandrababu Naidu — also said that the TDP would continue reservations provided to Muslims in the state.