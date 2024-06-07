TDP leader Nara Lokesh spoke out in favour of reservations for Muslims on Thursday, insisting that it was ‘social justice’ rather than appeasement. The remarks come days after the party won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and became a ‘kingmaker’ for the BJP in the Lok Sabha. Lokesh — the son of party chief Chandrababu Naidu — also said that the TDP would continue reservations provided to Muslims in the state.

“It (reservation for Muslims) has been going around for the last 2 decades and we stand by it. We intend to continue it. It's a fact that the minorities continue to suffer and that they have the lowest per capita income. As a government, it is my responsibility to bring them out of poverty. So whatever decisions I take are not for appeasement, but to bring them out of poverty," the TDP leader told NDTV.

The TDP has emerged as a key member of the BJP-led alliance after winning 16 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has been compelled to rely heavily on its allies after failing to secure an absolute majority on its own during the polls.

Reports indicate that the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) as well as the TDP is currently in negotiations for several prominent roles within the upcoming Narendra Modi government. The BJP is expected to retain four key ministries - foreign affairs, defence, home and finance — while its two crucial allies are reportedly eyeing the post of the speaker in the lower house.

Lokesh however rubbished claims of his party eyeing key portfolios and the Speaker's post.

“TDP never negotiates when it comes for post, we only negotiate for funds for the state. We don't ask for ministries. Our interest is the state's interest," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

