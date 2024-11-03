Narasimha Varahi Ganam: All about Pawan Kalyan’s Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said he has set up a new wing in the party 'Narasimha Varahi Ganam' to protect Sanatana Dharma.

"I am starting a separate wing in Janasena for Sanatana Dharma protection and naming it as Narasimha Varahi Ganam," said the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in a press release.

Further, Kalyan asserted that he respects all the religions but those who tries to malign Hindu religion will face action.

“I respect all religions, but I stand firm on my faith. Those who criticize Sanatana Dharma on social media or speak disrespectfully about it will have to face the consequences.”

The announcement of forming of a new wing came during his visit to Eluru district.

Demands for 'Sanatana Dharma' protection Amid the laddu controversy at Andhra Pradesh's renowned Tirupati Balaji temple, Pawan Kalyan called for the creation of a national-level Sanatan Dharma Rakshan Board. Following this, he has now established a separate wing within his own party dedicated to this cause.

During the controversy, Kalyan had said, "Our government is committed to taking strict action, but this matter highlights the insult of temples, its land issues and other religious practices. Pawan Kalyan further said that now the time has come to form 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshan Board' at the national level to look into all the issues related to temples across India."

The laddu controversy was triggered after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.