Narasimha Varahi Ganam: All about Pawan Kalyan’s Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party

Pawan Kalyan announced the formation of a new party wing, Narasimha Varahi Ganam, to protect Sanatana Dharma. He emphasized respect for all religions while warning against those who criticize Hinduism, stating that they will face consequences.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Pawan Kalyan Launches New Party Wing for Sanatana Dharma Protection
Pawan Kalyan Launches New Party Wing for Sanatana Dharma Protection

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said he has set up a new wing in the party 'Narasimha Varahi Ganam' to protect Sanatana Dharma.

"I am starting a separate wing in Janasena for Sanatana Dharma protection and naming it as Narasimha Varahi Ganam," said the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in a press release.

Further, Kalyan asserted that he respects all the religions but those who tries to malign Hindu religion will face action.

Also Read | Bangladesh: UP CM calls for ‘Sanatan Dharma’ unity amid attacks on Hindus

“I respect all religions, but I stand firm on my faith. Those who criticize Sanatana Dharma on social media or speak disrespectfully about it will have to face the consequences.”

The announcement of forming of a new wing came during his visit to Eluru district.

Demands for 'Sanatana Dharma' protection

Amid the laddu controversy at Andhra Pradesh's renowned Tirupati Balaji temple, Pawan Kalyan called for the creation of a national-level Sanatan Dharma Rakshan Board. Following this, he has now established a separate wing within his own party dedicated to this cause.

During the controversy, Kalyan had said, "Our government is committed to taking strict action, but this matter highlights the insult of temples, its land issues and other religious practices. Pawan Kalyan further said that now the time has come to form 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshan Board' at the national level to look into all the issues related to temples across India."

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: TTD denies devotee’s claim of millipede in prasad

The laddu controversy was triggered after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsNarasimha Varahi Ganam: All about Pawan Kalyan’s Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.