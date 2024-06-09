Modi 3.0 Cabinet: A look at the likely candidates for ministerial berths today
As BJP leader Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as PM for a third term today, NDA allies like TDP and JD(U) are also likely to hold key posts in the Cabinet. We take a look.
BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader Narendra Modi will take the oath as prime minister of India today at 7:15 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. This makes Modi only the second person after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to become prime minister for a third consecutive term.