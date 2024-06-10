Modi 3.0: Modi and 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent Charge, and 36 MoS were administered their oaths by President Droupadi Murmu on June 9.

In the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA coalition government, Modi and 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent Charge, and 36 MoS took the oath of office and secrecy. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths.

Among failiar faces, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, who were all part of the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, were again sworn in as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

We take a look at ministers from Modi's previous Council of Ministers who were cut in the Modi 3.0 list.

Who Were Dropped? Smriti Irani

Anurag Thakur

Sanjeev Balyan

John Barla

Ajay Bhatt

Pratima Bhoumik,

Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Ashwini Choubey

Kailash Choudhary

Devusinh Chauhan

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Kaushal Kishore

Bhagwanth Khubha

Meenakshi Lekhi

Munjapara Mahendrabhai

Ajay Kumar Mishra

Arjun Munda

V Muraleedharan

A Narayanaswamy

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Som Parkash

Nisith Pramanik

Narayan Rane,

Parshottam Rupala

Subhas Sarkar

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

RK Singh

Maj Gen VK Singh (Retd)

Ajay Mishra Teni

Rameswar Teli

Bishweswar Tudu

In his first reaction after finding no place in the Cabinet, Thakur, who won from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat said, “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and heartiest wishes to all his ministers and may they do a wonderful job and take the country forward in the next 5 years."

The outgoing information and broadcasting minister said that as far as the Modi cabinet and today's oath-taking ceremony are concerned, many people associated with Mann Ki Baat are present here today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who could make it? Many former ministers have been included in the new government. These include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan.

