Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, alongside 71 ministers, on Sunday (June 9) evening.
In the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA coalition government, Modi and 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent Charge, and 36 MoS took the oath of office and secrecy. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths.
Among failiar faces, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, who were all part of the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, were again sworn in as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
We take a look at ministers from Modi's previous Council of Ministers who were cut in the Modi 3.0 list.
Who Were Dropped?
- Smriti Irani
- Anurag Thakur
- Sanjeev Balyan
- John Barla
- Ajay Bhatt
- Pratima Bhoumik,
- Rajeev Chandrashekhar
- Ashwini Choubey
- Kailash Choudhary
- Devusinh Chauhan
- Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
- Darshana Vikram Jardosh
- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
- Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
- Kaushal Kishore
- Bhagwanth Khubha
- Faggansingh Kulaste
- Meenakshi Lekhi
- Munjapara Mahendrabhai
- Ajay Kumar Mishra
- Arjun Munda
- V Muraleedharan
- A Narayanaswamy
- Mahendra Nath Pandey
- Kapil Moreshwar Patil
- Bharati Pravin Pawar
- Som Parkash
- Nisith Pramanik
- Narayan Rane,
- Parshottam Rupala
- Subhas Sarkar
- Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
- RK Singh
- Maj Gen VK Singh (Retd)
- Ajay Mishra Teni
- Rameswar Teli
- Bishweswar Tudu
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.
In his first reaction after finding no place in the Cabinet, Thakur, who won from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat said, “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and heartiest wishes to all his ministers and may they do a wonderful job and take the country forward in the next 5 years."
The outgoing information and broadcasting minister said that as far as the Modi cabinet and today's oath-taking ceremony are concerned, many people associated with Mann Ki Baat are present here today.
Who could make it?
Many former ministers have been included in the new government. These include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan.
