Modi 3.0: Union council of ministers may reach 81, about 30 to take oath today. See details here
Narendra Modi to be sworn in as Prime Minister today with around 30 ministers expected to take oath. BJP likely to keep key ministries, while NDA allies to receive important portfolios. High security measures in place for the ceremony.
Coalition dynamics will be visible at today's swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his council of ministers. Close to 30 ministers from the likely full council of 78-81 ministers will take oath today, NDTV reported citing sources.