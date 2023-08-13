'Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan, what did BJP do?’: Kharge's ‘dramatic’ dig at PM Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Congress President Kharge criticizes PM Modi and BJP, accusing them of twisting Congress' work and misleading the people for their own gain
As the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections draw close, so does the hitting at, taking a jibe between the two camps , INDIA and BJP-led NDA, intensify. Both camps have left no stones unturned to oppose policies, moves within and without the parliament ahead of the biggest democratic festival India witnesses.