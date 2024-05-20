‘Narendra Modi can go to any...': AAP writes to Election Commission on graffiti threatening Arvind Kejriwal
The development comes on the day of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and amid an intense political slugfest between AAP and BJP over the Swati Maliwal assault case
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, demanding immediate and stern action regarding graffiti that has surfaced on the Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Stations.