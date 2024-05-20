The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, demanding immediate and stern action regarding graffiti that has surfaced on the Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The letter states, “These messages threaten the life of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister." It also implicates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is involved in planning an attack on Kejriwal.

The development comes on the day of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 and amid an intense political slugfest between AAP and BJP over the Swati Maliwal assault case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police has arrested Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide, Bibhav Kumar, in the case, while the AAP has claimed that it is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

“The current complaint concerns social media posts from an Instagram Handle, Ankit(dot)Goel_91, who has seemingly defaced the Delhi Metro Coach with a clear message to threaten Shri Arvind Kejriwal's life. He has also posted pictures of similar threat messages being scribbled on the Patel Nagar Metro Station. The threat messages also contain abusive language against the Chief Minister of Delhi," the letter said.

“We are very concerned about the safety and security of Shri Arvind Kejriwal. It appears that the Bhartiya Janta Party ruled PMO is planning an atta on Delhi Cheif Minsiter Shri Arvind Kejnwal. We firmly believe that all this is being directed by the PMO. Shri Narendra Modi can go to any limits in order to harm Shri Arvind Kejriwal. If any harm is caused to the safety and security of Shri Arvind Kejriwal, then only and only Shri Narendra Modi should be held responsible for the same (SIC)," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘BJP plotting deadly attack on Kejriwal’: Sanjay Singh

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting a deadly attack on Delhi CM. He said the saffron party had been in a state of panic since Arvind Kejriwal walked out of jail.

“The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister’s Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations," Sanjay Singh said while addressing the reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

