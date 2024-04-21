'Congress wants to snatch women's Mangalsutra, gold…': Opposition fumes as PM Modi levels ‘redistribution’ charge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of wishing to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among “those having more children". The remarks — made during a poll rally in Rajasthan on Sunday — has prompted a sharp rebuttal from the Congress.