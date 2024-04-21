Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among ‘those having more children’.

"Congress manifesto says that it will calcuate the gold owned by our mothers and sisters, collect information and then distribute to those...whom former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right on country's wealth."

"They will check how much gold our sisters own, how much silver tribal families have, and how much money government employees have there. They (Congress) have said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take your hard-earned property?" PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The gold is not just for showing, it is a woman's self-esteem. The value of 'Mangalsutra' is not just limited to the price of gold, but it is connected with their dreams. You (Congress) are talking about taking it away?" he added.

