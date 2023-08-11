The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the recently concluded monsoon session in parliament introduced a bill that eliminates the Chief Justice of India from the Election Commission of India chief selection panel. The bill garnered much criticism from Opposition bloc. On Friday, the Congress alleged that BJP-led central government wanted "to ensure control" over the Election Commission in a “poll year", hinting at the upcoming crucial assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

