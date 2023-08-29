'Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye...': Lalu Prasad Yadav heralds Mumbai Opposition meet1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Calls for political change intensify as INDIA alliance gears up for third meeting in Mumbai. Discussion on poll strategies and seat sharing, as well as launch of new logo, on agenda.
Calls for political change intensified this week as the INDIA alliance gears up for a third meeting in Mumbai. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav told reporters on Tuesday that Opposition parties were essentially at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's throat in their bid to usher in change. Meanwhile Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had hinted at the possible expansion of the alliance with the inclusion of some more regional parties.