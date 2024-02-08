Modi-led NDA likely to get 300 seats in north, INDIA block strong in south, predicts opinion poll
States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Bihar will go with the saffron party, predicts the opinion poll
As India gears up for the formation of the eighteenth Lok Sabha in the next few months, the mood of the voters will be very crucial. The India Today group conducted an opinion poll in all the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha and announced the outcome of the opinion poll today. Around 35,000 respondents gave their opinion as claimed by the India Today group.