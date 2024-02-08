As India gears up for the formation of the eighteenth Lok Sabha in the next few months, the mood of the voters will be very crucial. The India Today group conducted an opinion poll in all the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha and announced the outcome of the opinion poll today. Around 35,000 respondents gave their opinion as claimed by the India Today group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opinion poll showed that the Narendra Modi government in all likelihood will get a third term amid its strong performance in North India whereas Congress and its allies will once be on the losing side but will show a good fight in South India with the formation of the INDIA bloc. The poll predicted NDA getting over 300+ seats in the Lok Sabha.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Bihar will go with the saffron party.

However, according to the opinion poll, the surprise state will be West Bengal where BJP is likely to win 19 seats out 42 seats and TMC 22 seats. The only south state where BJP is likely to do well is Karnataka where it is likely to win 24 seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Here is break up of each state as predicted by India Today opinion poll: Uttar Pradesh--> Total Seats->80, BJP+ 72, Congress+ 1, Others 7

Bihar--> Total Seats-> 40, BJP+ 32, Congress+ 8

Jharkhand--> Total Seats--> 14, BJP+ 12, Congress+ 2

West Bengal--> Total Seats--> 42, BJP+ 19, TMC 22, Congress 1

Madhya Pradesh--> Total Seats--> 29, BJP+ 27, Congress 2

Chattisgarh--> Total Seats-->11, BJP+ 10, Congress 1

Rajhastan--> Total Seats-->25, BJP+ 25, Congress 0

Gujarat--> Total Seats--> 26, BJP+ 26, Congress 0

Goa--> Total Seats-->2, BJP+ 1, Congress 1

Maharashtra--> Total Seats-->48, BJP+ 22, Congress+ 26

Delhi--> Total Seats-->7, BJP 7, Congress- 0, Others-0

Kerala--> Total Seats--> 20,BJP+ 0, Congress+ 20

Tamil Nadu--> Total Seats--> 39, BJP+ 0, Congress+ 39

Telangana--> Total Seats--> 17, BJP+ 3, Congress+ 10, Others 4

Andhra Pradesh--> Total Seats--> BJP+ 0, Congress+ 0, Others 25

Karnataka-→ Total Seats-→ 28, BJP+ 24, Congress 4

Himachal Pradesh--> Total Seats--> 4, BJP+4, Congress+ 0

Haryana--> Total Seats--> 10, BJP+ 8, Congress+ 2

Punjab--> Total Seats--> 13, BJP+ 2, Congress+ 5, Others 6

Uttarakhand--> Total Seats--> 5, BJP+ 5, Congress+ 0

Jammu Kashmir--> Total Seats--> 5, BJP+ 2, Congress+ 3

Assam--> Total Seats-->14, BJP+ 12, Congress+ 2



