'Neither against Muslims, nor Islam': PM Modi says ‘Muslim community should….’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he was neither against Muslims nor Islam and claimed that Muslim sisters feel he is a genuine man who does not discriminate.

Amid the ongoing political slugfest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Muslim community to introspect and think about the future, saying he was neither against Muslims nor Islam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister made the comments while speaking to Times Now amid a war-of-words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition leaders over his ‘infiltrators’ remark that he made at an election rally in Rajasthan on April 22, allegedly referring to the Muslim community.

Modi shared clippings of his TV interviews on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, May 7, in which he commented on various issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Neither we are against Muslim nor Islam. This is not our work. Muslim community understands everything. When I end the tradition of triple-talaq, when I give Ayushman card or when I give Covid vaccine, Muslim sisters feels I am genuine man who does not discriminate," said Modi, accusing Congress of thriving on creating a feeling of persistent fear and insecurity among the minorities in India.

On a question about the accusation of Modi being against Muslims and Hindu-Muslims being done during the election, Modi said, “When there was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our manifesto mentioned Ram Mandir, Article 370. When you speak about 100 percent, every community is included. There is a guarantee of social justice, secularism. Modi ensures that everyone gets everything." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Modi also asked the Muslim samaj (community) and their educated members to introspect. “The country is moving forward. If your community is lagging, then what is the reason? Did you receive the benefit of government schemes during Congress' rule?"

“If you keep thinking about who to put in power and who to remove, you will only ruin the future of your children. The Muslim community is changing across the world," added Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Think about your future. I don’t want any community to live the life of bonded labour due to an atmosphere of fear," the Prime Minister urged the Muslim community.

The Prime Minister also attacked Congress, accusing them of not respecting the Constitution, stating that those who disrespect it have no right to say anything. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “Shouldn't we create a spirit of Constitution in the country? It is not that the Constitution should be only for judges and lawyers. When I brought the proposal in Parliament to celebrate the Constitution Day, Kharge ji (Congress chief) himself opposed it, saying what was the need when we celebrate 26 January."

