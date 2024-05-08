From Adani and Ambani, Sam Pitroda to President Murmu, here's what PM Modi said today — top 10 quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Congress party over Sam Pitroda's racist remark and also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘overnight silence’ on Adani and Ambani during the Lok Sabha election season.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the 'racist' remark made by Sam Pitroda, the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, stating that people would not tolerate the attempt to insult them on the basis of their skin colour. PM Modi also questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had gone silent on the 'Ambani-Adani' issue, asking whether the grand old party had struck a 'deal'.