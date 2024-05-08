Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the 'racist' remark made by Sam Pitroda, the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, stating that people would not tolerate the attempt to insult them on the basis of their skin colour. PM Modi also questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had gone silent on the 'Ambani-Adani' issue, asking whether the grand old party had struck a 'deal'.

Here is what PM Modi has said

On Sam Pitroda and President Murmu:

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally at Warangal in Telangana, PM Modi slammed the Congress party. The prime minister said:

The countrymen would not tolerate insults on the basis of skin colour.

The uncle of Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi), who lives in the US, is his guide and philosopher. In cricket, third umpires are consulted if there is any confusion. Similarly, the Shehzada consults a third player when there is confusion. This philosopher and guide uncle of Shehzada has opened a big secret.

He (Pitroda) says that those whose skin colour is black are African. It means they have abused many countrymen on the basis of their skin colour. I now understood that based on skin colour, they considered President Murmu as African and sought to defeat her in the presidential poll.



Whatever the colour of skin, the countrymen worship Lord Sri Krishna, whose skin colour is like all of ours.

Shehzada will have to answer. India would not tolerate insult to the countrymen on the basis of skin colour.

The Prime Minister was apparently referring to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's alleged comments that people in the East of India resembled the Chinese, while those from the South looked like Africans.

On Adani and Ambani

Addressing a rally in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Ambani and Adani and attacked Rahul Gandhi.

Ever since the elections were announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.

I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) announce, how much (money) has been lifted from Ambani-Adani.

How much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani?

Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress?

What deal has been struck? For five years, you abused Ambani-Adani and stopped abusing them overnight. Certainly, there is something fishy.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at Modi and said, “Times are changing. Friends are no longer friends. After completion of three phases of elections, today the prime minister has started attacking his own friends."

The party also claimed that Rahul Gandhi had mentioned (Gautam) Adani 103 times and (Mukesh) Ambani over 30 times since April 2024.

