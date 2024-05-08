The Congress party hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he questioned why the party leaders were suddenly silent on discussing Ambani and Adani in this election.

The Congress party on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that they were silent on discussing Ambani and Adani. The party claimed that Rahul Gandhi had mentioned (Gautam) Adani 103 times and (Mukesh) Ambani over 30 times since April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The tide of this election has turned so violently that the “Pappa" of “Hum Do Hamare Do" is turning on his own children," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed Modi over the remarks and said that the prime minister was in jittery after Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections.

"Times are changing. Friends are no longer friends. After completion of three phases of elections, today the Prime Minister has started attacking his own friends. This is the real trend of the result," Kharge posted on X in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of hypocrisy, citing the controversial Electoral Bonds and alleged cronyism in contracts.

“The man who collected ₹8,200 crore of Electoral Bonds for his party - a scam so egregious that even the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional - is today leveling allegations on others. Remember that through his “Chaar Raaste," the Prime Minister has given contracts and licenses worth ₹4 lakh crore to his cronies in return for their donations," Ramesh further posted on X.

Addressing a rally in Telangana on Wednesday, Modi questioned the “sudden" silence of Congress leaders on (Mukesh) Ambani and (Gautam) Adani in this (Lok Sabha) election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since the Rafale issue grounded, they started talking about five industrialists. Then they started talking about Ambani and Adani. I wish to ask the Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) of the Congress from the soil of Telangana, how much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani?" Modi asked.

He further asked “what deal took place that abusing Ambani-Adani was stopped overnight". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“How much (funding) did the party Congress received from them," Modi asked, adding that the Congress party will have to clarify it.

Modi also attacked K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS, and said that for the two parties it is ‘family first'.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!