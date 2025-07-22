PM Narendra Modi reacts as Jagdeep Dhankhar quits VP role: ‘Got many opportunities to serve our country’

A day after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as the Vice President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the move, saying he got ‘many opportunities’ to serve the country.

Wishing Dhankhar good health, PM Modi outlined his contributions to the country's well being.

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi's message comes a day after Dhankhar, 74, submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu citing health reasons.

In his letter, now accepted by President Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign as Vice President? Jagdeep Dhankhar, who assumed the role of Vice President of India in August 2022, resigned from the post that he was supposed to hold till 2027.

Dhankhar's resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he resigned from his post “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” the letter said.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the the Council of Ministers.

“Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he said.

Amid mounting speculations over reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi today morning said that the relationship between the Vice President and the centre doesn't seem like before.