Narendra Modi's biopic to hit theatres again next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic will be the first film to hit the theatres when they reopen after seven months of shutdown next week.

The film, PM Narendra Modi, is directed by Omung Kumar and stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. When originally released in the theatres right after the Lok Sabha elections last year, it had made ₹22.42 crore in net box office collections.

On Saturday, the makers of the biopic announced the re-release, with producer Sandip Ssingh saying the film “couldn’t be watched by many due to political agendas last year".

As of now, it is unclear which screens and theatres will play it as content line-up post reopening gets locked. Though Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Goa and others have given the go-ahead for cinemas to reopen, many like those in Maharashtra will remain shut.

Earlier this week, the ministry of information and broadcasting had floated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinemas that included adequate physical distancing of at least six feet to outside auditoriums, mandatory use of face covers or masks at all times, availability of hand sanitizers at entry and exit points, and installation of Aarogya Setu app.

Occupancy in cinemas should not be more than 50% of total seating capacity and seats that are not to be occupied shall be marked as such during booking, among other guidelines.

