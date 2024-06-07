Narendra Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm as announced by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi.

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday, said that Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm.

Newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convened at Parliament on Friday morning to discuss cabinet formation preparations before the upcoming swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leaders of the NDA parties held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

Upon reaching the Parliament, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, "I had already congratulated him (PM Modi) for his third term and the success of the NDA as the third term government."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was among those who arrived to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, said, "We were able to win only one seat in Goa. I am sad that we could not win the other seat as well."

Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India.

The Election Commission of India announced the results on Tuesday. The BJP won 240 seats, and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats, respectively, in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA.

The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament, and Congress has won 99 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

