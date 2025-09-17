Narendra Modi turns 75: Wishes pour in for PM Modi; President Murmu calls him ‘pinnacle of hard work’

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. PM Modi, who has led his party to unprecedented geographical expansion and electoral success since 2014, was hailed as the ‘pinnacle of hard work,’ and someone who “enhanced India's capability and respect globally” by BJP leaders and allies.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted PM Modi on his 75th birthday and praised him for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country.

“Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country.”

"I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi with his visionary leadership, dedication to the nation and untiring hardwork has given the country new energy and shown it a new direction.

Singh said PM Modi has enhanced India's capability and respect globally, and his commitment to people's and the poor's welfare is exemplary.

BJP president J P Nadda said PM Modi has taken many transformative steps to build an "aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat" with the goal of progress of every section of society.

Under his leadership, India's spiritual and cultural heritage have received global prestige, he added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari hailed Modi as the world's most popular leader and wished that India, under his leadership, become self-reliant and a "vishwaguru", eradicating terrorism and corruption.

Narendra Modi turns 75 To mark the birthday of its preeminent leader, the BJP launched a fortnight-long “Sewa Pakhwada”.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, intellectual get-togethers, and fairs, to promote indigenous products across the country until October 2.

PM Modi himself is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to kick off a nationwide campaign focusing on women's and children's health and nutrition. He will launch a slew of other development programmes, including one with focus on tribal population, and address people as well.