Mint Primer: How significant is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US Visit?
Summary
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be one of the earliest world leaders to call on US President Donald Trump in his second term.
MUMBAI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet at the White House later this week to discuss trade, immigration, defence, and energy cooperation. Mint looks at the importance of the visit in thwarting India-specific tariffs and furthering the Indo-US bilateral relationship.