Nato to establish new Kyiv post for Ukraine
Michael R. Gordon , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jul 2024, 10:57 AM IST
SummaryThe alliance will station a senior civilian official in Kyiv, among a raft of new measures designed to shore up long-term support for Ukraine that are expected to be announced at the summit meeting in Washington next week, U.S. and alliance officials say.
NATO will station a senior civilian official in Kyiv, among a raft of new measures designed to shore up long-term support for Ukraine that are expected to be announced at the summit in Washington next week, U.S. and alliance officials say.
