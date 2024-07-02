Nato to establish new Kyiv post for Ukraine

NATO’s summit comes at a pivotal time in the American political scene. Biden has touted his role in mobilizing the alliance’s support to Ukraine as one of his cardinal foreign-policy accomplishments, as the White House has sought to help Ukrainian forces stand up to Russia’s attack while limiting the risk that the conflict might escalate into a direct U.S. and Russian clash. Biden also said that halting Russian forces in Ukraine is vital to stopping Moscow’s aggression elsewhere in Europe and even beyond.