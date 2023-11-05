‘Nautanki’: Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi govt amid ED probe, says ‘the real corrupt is...’
Arvind Kejriwal also says Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given hope to the people and Modi is scared of people’s power
“But those who indulge in dishonesty, know that if they are arrested they will have to go to jail for life and immediately join the BJP. So, understand who is corrupt and who is honest," added Kejriwal.
Kejriwal also said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given hope to the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of people’s power.
The ED had recently summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
On Friday, Kejriwal had said that the BJP can only get his body arrested and not his thoughts.
During a roadshow in Akaltara Assembly seat in Bilaspur, Kejriwal had said that AAP was based on staunch honesty, patriotism and humanity.
“In Delhi, the BJP has been threatening every day that it will arrest Kejriwal. You can arrest Kejriwal's body but how will you arrest Kejriwal's thoughts?" he asked.
“Ten years ago, the people of Delhi had changed the politics of the country (AAP victory in Assembly polls). Seeing our work in Delhi, Punjab also blessed us. Now work like Delhi is going on in Punjab. Good schools and hospitals are being built. Mohalla clinics are getting opened," he added.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.