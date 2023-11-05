‘Nautanki’: Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi govt amid ED probe, says ‘the real corrupt is...’

ARVIND More Information

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Modi government’s fight against corruption is “nautanki" and those who have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to Enforcement Directorate (ED) scare are corrupt in real sense. “You can commit whatever crime you want and then join their (BJP) party to get protection. Who is corrupt? The one caught and jailed by the ED is not corrupt, the real corrupt is that who went to the BJP fearing the ED. The one who is sent to jail by the ED but has not joined the BJP yet, then that person is ‘kattar honest...," said Kejriwal during a public meeting in Rohtak.

“But those who indulge in dishonesty, know that if they are arrested they will have to go to jail for life and immediately join the BJP. So, understand who is corrupt and who is honest," added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given hope to the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of people’s power.

The ED had recently summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Friday, Kejriwal had said that the BJP can only get his body arrested and not his thoughts.

During a roadshow in Akaltara Assembly seat in Bilaspur, Kejriwal had said that AAP was based on staunch honesty, patriotism and humanity.

“In Delhi, the BJP has been threatening every day that it will arrest Kejriwal. You can arrest Kejriwal's body but how will you arrest Kejriwal's thoughts?" he asked.

“Ten years ago, the people of Delhi had changed the politics of the country (AAP victory in Assembly polls). Seeing our work in Delhi, Punjab also blessed us. Now work like Delhi is going on in Punjab. Good schools and hospitals are being built. Mohalla clinics are getting opened," he added.

