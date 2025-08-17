Naveen Patnaik, ex-Odisha CM and BJD chief, admitted to hospital due to dehydration

Naveen Patnaik, BJD chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to dehydration. His health condition is reportedly stable.

According to the bulletin issued by the private hospital, Patnaik is responding well to treatment.

“Shri Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5.15 pm today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment,” the hospital said.

Party leaders said the 78-year-old former chief minister complained of uneasiness on Saturday night, and some doctors visited his residence, Naveen Niwas.

BJD leaders had earlier said that he was admitted due to age-related ailments.

Naveen Patnaik's Spinal surgery Naveen Patnaik had recently undergone a spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He had returned to Odisha on July 12.

Patnaik returned to Odisha after 21 days; he had left for Mumbai on June 20 and underwent the procedure on June 22. He was discharged from the Mumbai hospital on July 7.

The surgery was conducted by Dr S Rajasekaran, an orthopaedic surgeon and chairman of Ganga Medical Center and Hospitals in Coimbatore.

The five-time former CM of Odisha in a post on X said: "I would like to thank the entire medical team of @KDAHMumbai and @GangaWebteam for providing excellent medical service and taking great care of me pre-surgery and post-surgery. Heartfelt thanks to everyone from #Odisha and outside for their wishes and prayers for my health. Jai Jagannatha."

Patnaik's picture and video posted in the X post showed him walking along the hospital corridor with doctors.

The party men and women, who had gathered at the airport since morning, accorded him a ceremonial welcome. As Patnaik stepped out of the airport, the Jai Jagannath slogan filled the air.

Holding placards and BJD flags, thousands of people stood on both sides of the road leading from the airport to Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, to welcome and greet their leader. He waved to the people at the airport.