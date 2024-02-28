Himachal fiasco calls for an assessment of assets and liabilities for the Grand Old Party, says Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After the Congress lost the Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh, the party's Punjab leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the six party MLAs who voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He has called for an assessment of the assets and liabilities for the ‘Grand Old Party’.

"Himachal fiasco calls for an assessment of assets and liabilities for the 'Grand Old Party'..," said Sidhu in a post on social media platform X.

““Masqueraders" on plum posts covertly dancing to the tunes of agencies like CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate) and IT (Income Tax Department) have spelt dooms day for us many a times!" he added.

The Punjab leader also called for his party to get rid of those leaders "who prioritise personal gain over the collective good".

“The loss is not @DrAMSinghvi Sahb’s but larger….. It is essential to purge the party of those who prioritize personal gain over the collective good, for their actions inflict profound wounds on the party’s very existence….. the wounds might heal but the mental scars will remain…," said Sidhu. “Their gain is the congress worker’s biggest pain…. Loyalty is not everything but the only thing !!!"

Navjot Singh Sidhu's sharp comments come amid tension between himself and the Congress after he held individual rallies across Punjab without permission from the party's state unit.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had said that whosoever commits a mistake will be thrown out of the party.

"Whosoever makes a mistake or who is committing a mistake, he or she will be thrown out of the party. Whosoever creates indiscipline in the party, not only notice will be served to him, he or she will also be thrown out," Warring had said.

Infighting in the Punjab Congress came to the fore last December after former cricketer Sidhu started holding rallies without consulting the party’s state unit.

Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also had asked Sidhu to join the party’s programmes instead of setting up his “own stage".

