Is Navjot Singh Sidhu also leaving Congress? Speculation rife as he calls for a press conference on farmer issue
Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may soon become the latest politician to join the BJP ranks ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Reports quoting sources indicate that the former Punjab Congress chief and three other state MLAs are looking to switch allegiances by next week. The development came amid growing calls for disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding individual rallies and parallel meetings.