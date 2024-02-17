 Is Navjot Singh Sidhu also leaving Congress? Speculation rife as he calls for a press conference on farmer issue | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Is Navjot Singh Sidhu also leaving Congress? Speculation rife as he calls for a press conference on farmer issue
BackBack

Is Navjot Singh Sidhu also leaving Congress? Speculation rife as he calls for a press conference on farmer issue

 Livemint

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu might join BJP before Lok Sabha polls along with three other state MLAs. Calls for disciplinary action against Sidhu have intensified due to his individual rallies and meetings.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may soon become the latest politician to join the BJP ranks ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Reports quoting sources indicate that the former Punjab Congress chief and three other state MLAs are looking to switch allegiances by next week. The development came amid growing calls for disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding individual rallies and parallel meetings. 

“Will address a press conference at Patiala , 26 Yadavindra Colony , Mall Road at my residence at 12.15 Noon ! All invited for this conference on farmer issues …" read a terse message from the politician shared on X. 

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Feb 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App