Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Is Navjot Singh Sidhu also leaving Congress? Speculation rife as he calls for a press conference on farmer issue

Is Navjot Singh Sidhu also leaving Congress? Speculation rife as he calls for a press conference on farmer issue

Livemint

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu might join BJP before Lok Sabha polls along with three other state MLAs. Calls for disciplinary action against Sidhu have intensified due to his individual rallies and meetings.

Mint Image

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may soon become the latest politician to join the BJP ranks ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Reports quoting sources indicate that the former Punjab Congress chief and three other state MLAs are looking to switch allegiances by next week. The development came amid growing calls for disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding individual rallies and parallel meetings.

“Will address a press conference at Patiala , 26 Yadavindra Colony , Mall Road at my residence at 12.15 Noon ! All invited for this conference on farmer issues …" read a terse message from the politician shared on X.

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.