Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may soon become the latest politician to join the BJP ranks ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Reports quoting sources indicate that the former Punjab Congress chief and three other state MLAs are looking to switch allegiances by next week. The development came amid growing calls for disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding individual rallies and parallel meetings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Will address a press conference at Patiala , 26 Yadavindra Colony , Mall Road at my residence at 12.15 Noon ! All invited for this conference on farmer issues …" read a terse message from the politician shared on X.

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!