Days after AICC President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, the newly-appointed state party chief is all set to take charge on 23 July.

Apart from Sidhu, Gandhi has also appointed four working presidents — Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

In what is seen as a show of strength, Sidhu has sent an invitation signed by around 65 MLAs to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. Sidhu has also invited AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat to the programme, according to reports.

The Congress has 80 MLAs in the state Assembly.

The decision to make Sidhu the Punjab Congress chief was made after a series of meetings of the Congress high command with Sidhu and CM Singh. Both the leaders have been at loggerheads for some time now.

On Tuesday, scores of Congress workers and Sidhu supporters had accorded a warm welcome to Sidhu when he arrived here after being appointed the state party chief.

The party workers have put up posters of Sidhu at many places in the city.

After Sidhu's elevation, the CM had said that he won’t meet him until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

Sidhu was earlier in Amarinder Singh's cabinet but resigned after his portfolio was changed in 2019. Sidhu has been critical of CM Singh over many issues including his handling of 2015 sacrilege incidents and subsequent firings.

