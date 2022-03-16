Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post a day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs.
The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.
“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …," his tweet read.
Following the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers.
The axe fell on the Congress's satraps, including its Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu, two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) brainstormed about the reasons for the party's debacle in the latest round of state assembly polls. The Congress failed to wrest the four BJP-ruled states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs," chief spokesperson for the party Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.
The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
