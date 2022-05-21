Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief who is imprisoned now in connection with the 1988 road rage case, had a tough night in Patiala jail. According to the report by the Hindustan Times, Livemnint's sister publication, Sidhu skipped his dinner on Friday night, but he took some medicines. An official told the daily that Sidhu is in high spirits and cooperating. The official asserted that there's no special meal for the former cricketer. However, if a doctor advises any special meal, Sidhu can either buy it from the jail canteen or cook it himself.

