Navjot Singh Sidhu sparks political comeback speculation with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra picture

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a picture of his meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday, triggering speculation about his return to active politics.

“Met my mentor, lighthouse and guiding angel …. Just grateful to her and Bhai for standing by in rough and tough times ….” Sidhu wrote along with the picture shared on his social media handles.

A prominent television personality. Cricket commentator and politician from the Congress party, Sidhu had stayed party affairs after being released from Patiala jail following completion of his one-year imprisonment in the 1988 road rage death case in 2023.

Former Congress Punjab President Sidhu is the former President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and was the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the state under the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.

Sidhu’s Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been active in their home turf, the Amritsar East assembly segment, a seat that has been represented by both of them in the past.

Sidhu's Political Career. Sidhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2004 and contested the general election from Amritsar that year. He won the election and held the seat till 2014.

Sidhu was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 from Punjab before he resigned from the position the same year and quit the BJP. In 2017, he joined the Congress and was elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Amritsar East. Sidhu, however, lost in the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election from Amritsar East Assembly constituency