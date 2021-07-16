Amid speculations of Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation as president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), the leader is expected to meet the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Friday.

Harish Rawat, the party's general secretary in charge of Punjab, will accompany Sidhu.

News agency ANI has reported that Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new chief of PCC on Friday.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," a source was quoted as saying.

However, it is believed that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is not in favour of rival Sidhu's promotion.

A few days ago, the CM had met Sonia Gandhi and said: "whatever decision she takes, we are ready for it".

"I had come to meet the Congress president. We discussed internal matters of the party and the development issue of Punjab. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it," Singh told the media.

"We are totally geared up for the upcoming elections," he added.

The CM refused to comment on the role Navjot Singh Sindhu would have in the upcoming elections. "I don't want to comment on Sidhu, I have come here to strengthen the party," he said.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month with Sidhu openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state.

On Thursday, the Punjab CM met more than 20 party leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs at his farmhouse in Mohali’s Siswan, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Sidhu met four ministers and at least six MLAs at the residence of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Punjab is due to go for assembly elections early next year.

