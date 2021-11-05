Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Friday that he has withdrawn his resignation as the chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

"I have taken back my resignation (as Punjab Congress chief) and I categorically state that the day new Advocate General will be appointed and a new panel will come, I will take charge of my office. It was not any personal ego," Sidhu said.

Sidhu had quit his post on 28 September shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state cabinet under Charanjit Singh Channi.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," Sidhu had said in a letter to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he wrote.

However, on 15 October, AICC in charge of state Harish Rawat had stated that Sidhu will continue to be the chief of Punjab Congress.

“He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president," Rawat said.

Sidhu had also clarified that all his concerns have been resolved.

“I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out," said Sidhu after meeting the Congress scion.

He had taken over as the state party chief on 23 July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as CM in September while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

Singh also recently tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress which has also been accepted by Sonia Gandhi. The former chief minister has launched a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

