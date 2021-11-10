Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik today alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is trying to protect NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, adding that Fadnavis is responsible for "criminalisation of politics".

Addressing a press conference, Malick said, "I am fighting against a man who is framing innocent people in fake cases. Devendra Fadnavis is not only diverting my issue but also trying to defend one officer (Sameer Wankhede)."

*With inputs from agencies

"Nagpur's notorious criminal Munna Yadav was appointed chairman of Construction Workers' Board by Devendra Fadnavis during his government. One Haidar Azam, involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshis, was appointed chairman of Maulana Azad Finance Corporation by Fadnavis," said Maharashtra Minister.

He further said, 'One Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested at Mumbai airport with a fake passport. Fadnavis must answer who is Riyaz Bhati? Everyone knows he has links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Why was he arrested and let off in 2 days? Why was Riyaz Bhati seen with you and even at BJP events? He was also seen at events where PM Modi was present. How did a man like him reach the prime minister's event?"

The Maharashtra minister further said that Wankhede was also a part of the DRI probe when fake notes worth ₹14.56 crore were seized from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in 2017.

"It is due to the friendship between Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure," Malik added saying Fadnavis is responsible for "crimilisation of politics".

₹25 crore was sought to release Aryan Khan when the cruise ship was raided, but later, the parties settled for ₹18 crore. Why was Aryan Khan invited on the cruise in the first place? asked Malik.

