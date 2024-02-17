Nawaz Sharif says ‘difficult to deal with Zardaris’, likely to call off PML-N, PPP coalition. Who is next Pakistan PM?
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are unlikely to form a coalition with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) citing that ‘it is not an appropriate form of government’ and also ‘it is not easy to deal with the Zardaris on a day-to-day basis’. Last week, PML-N announced an alliance with PPP and four other parties and nominated Shehbaz for the PM post in a surprise move.