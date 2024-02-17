Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are unlikely to form a coalition with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) citing that ‘it is not an appropriate form of government’ and also ‘it is not easy to deal with the Zardaris on a day-to-day basis’. Last week, PML-N announced an alliance with PPP and four other parties and nominated Shehbaz for the PM post in a surprise move. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after that, Shehbaz said, “Today we have united to tell the nation that we all accept the split mandate. I am thankful to Zardari and Bilawal (Bhutto) that they decided for their party to vote for the PML-N."

Further, promising to pull the country out of trouble, he said, “Now our war is against the country’s challenges. The first challenge is the economy. We have to stabilise it which is a tall task. Nations move forward when their leadership unites and decides to end conflicts and take the nation forward to eliminate problems." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari speaking alongside Shehbaz said that a coalition government is the need of the hour. He said, “We have decided to form a coalition government and pull the country out of the economic crisis," and further added that the new government would also try to reconcile with everyone including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Imran Khan.

The six parties that announced to form coalition are PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP, and BAP.

Why PML-N deciding to back out of the coalition? However, taking a U-turn from the earlier stand, the PML-N said it feel that this is not appropriate to form a government at the centre despite getting the largest number as a party, as reported by CNN-News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People familiar with the development also said PML-N feels it will not be easy to negotiate with the Zardaris of the PPP and also handle the PTI-backed independents on a day-to-day basis.

“The PML-N supremo is now realising it is better to sit in the opposition benches," the report said

Who will form the next government in Pakistan? Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed independent candidates dominated the election results, but the coalition of PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP, and BAP reached majority secured 152 general seats {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, the Pakistan spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) met Imran Khan in Adiala jail and made a deal after which Imran nominated Omar Ayub Khan as his PM candidate, CNN-News18 report cited. They further added that it will not be easy for any government or the establishment to handle the PTI-led opposition while also countering international pressure.

There are speculations that PPP might join hands with PTI to for a coalition. But. Zardaris are yet to comment on these developments.

