Who is Nayab Singh Saini? Meet new Haryana CM who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar
Nayab Saini, who is set to be the new Haryana CM, is the BJP Lok Sabha MP from the Kurukshetra constituency. He is also the chief of the Haryana unit of the BJP. Know more about him here.
Nayab Singh Saini is set to become the new Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday. He will replace Manohar Lal Khattar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government aims for a major reshuffle. The development came as the BJP severed ties with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections and assembly elections this year.