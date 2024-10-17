Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM; PM Modi, Amit Shah attend swearing-in

Ministers of Nayab Singh Saini's cabinet, including veteran leader Anil Vij, were also sworn in at the ceremony.

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula(PTI)

BJP's OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the new chief minister of Haryana on Thursday. His swearing in ceremony in Panchkula was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other BJP bigwigs and NDA partners.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who become the chief minister of the state for a second time.

Watch:

Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Chirag Paswan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh attend the ceremony. Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also a part of the ceremony.

Ministers of Saini's cabinet, including veteran BJP leader Anil Vij, were also sworn in at the ceremony.

Haryana now has a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

Check complete list of Haryana ministers here: 

  • Anil Vij
  • Krishan Lal Pawar
  • Rao Narbir Singh
  • Mahipal Dhanda
  • Vipul Goel
  • Arvind Kumar Sharma
  • Shyam Singh Rana
  • Ranbir Singh Gangwa
  • Krishan Kumar Bedi
  • Shruti Choudhry
  • Arti Singh Rao
  • Rajesh Nagar - MoS (Independent Charge)
  • Gaurav Gautam- MoS (Independent Charge) 

BJP's choice of day for the swearing-in ceremony is significant as it coincides with Valmiki Jayanti. The sage-poet is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

Before the ceremony, Nayab Saini visited the Valmiki Bhawan, offered prayers at a gurdwara, and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula.

Talking to reporters, Saini said the new BJP government will work towards taking Haryana forward at a rapid pace under the leadership of PM Modi.

Haryana elections result

In the October 5 assembly polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats.

Saini, 54, was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Saini, an OBC face of the party, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March. He won the Ladwa assembly seat in Kurukshetra district by a margin of 16,054 votes.

 

