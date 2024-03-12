Nayab Singh Saini elected new Haryana Chief Minister, thanks PM Narendra Modi in tweet
Nayab Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and staked claim to form the government in the state.
Hours after the senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire cabinet stepped down, Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Chief Minister of Haryana, the party said Tuesday afternoon.
More to come…
