Active Stocks
Tue Mar 12 2024 14:53:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.60 -0.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.95 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,015.00 -1.26%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.50 0.00%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,460.10 2.32%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Nayab Singh Saini elected new Haryana Chief Minister, thanks PM Narendra Modi in tweet
BackBack
Breaking News

Nayab Singh Saini elected new Haryana Chief Minister, thanks PM Narendra Modi in tweet

Livemint

Nayab Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Nayab Singh Saini. (X/@NayabSainiBJP)Premium
Nayab Singh Saini. (X/@NayabSainiBJP)

Hours after the senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire cabinet stepped down, Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Chief Minister of Haryana, the party said Tuesday afternoon.

Nayab to X and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and others after being chosen for the post.

He wrote, "On being unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, National President Mr. @JPNadda @BJP4Haryana State in-charge Mr. @BjpBiplab former Chief Minister @mlkhattar, thanks to all the MLAs and independent MLAs.

Later Nayab Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and staked claim to form the government in the state. 

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App