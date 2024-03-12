Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Nayab Singh Saini elected new Haryana Chief Minister, thanks PM Narendra Modi in tweet
BREAKING NEWS

Nayab Singh Saini elected new Haryana Chief Minister, thanks PM Narendra Modi in tweet

Livemint

  • Nayab Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Nayab Singh Saini.

Hours after the senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire cabinet stepped down, Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Chief Minister of Haryana, the party said Tuesday afternoon.

Nayab to X and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and others after being chosen for the post.

He wrote, "On being unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, National President Mr. @JPNadda @BJP4Haryana State in-charge Mr. @BjpBiplab former Chief Minister @mlkhattar, thanks to all the MLAs and independent MLAs.

Later Nayab Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and staked claim to form the government in the state.

More to come…

