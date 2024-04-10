Back in 2023, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar was 50% ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Ajit Pawar and other ministers took oath with Maharasthtra government, but things could not happen because of his ‘last miniute hesitation’, claimed NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On 2nd July 2023, when Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath with Maharashtra govt, we met Sharad Pawar on 15th-16th July and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune. He was also 50% ready...Sharad Pawar always hesitates at the last minute," Patel told news agency ANI.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

