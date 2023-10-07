NCP leader counters 'fiefdom' jibe from Ajit Pawar-led faction, says Sharad Pawar 'stood behind you like a rock'
Awhad emphasized that despite their allegations of Sharad Pawar running the party like a ‘personal fiefdom,’ he had steadfastly supported them.
The recent allegations against NCP leader Sharad Pawar received severe criticism from NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party allegedly targeted Sharad Pawar, and accused him of running the party like a “personal fiefdom".
