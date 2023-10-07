Awhad emphasized that despite their allegations of Sharad Pawar running the party like a ‘personal fiefdom,’ he had steadfastly supported them.

The recent allegations against NCP leader Sharad Pawar received severe criticism from NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party allegedly targeted Sharad Pawar, and accused him of running the party like a "personal fiefdom".

"It is not a question of technicalities and legalities, the question is about sensitivity. Sharad Pawar is the man who raised you and stood behind you like a rock. You used words that he was running the party like a personal fiefdom; these words are contradictory to Sharad Pawar's character," Awhad said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur, reported ANI.

"Sharad Pawar has never done anything beyond democratic principles," he added.

Jitendra Ahwad was responding to queries a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) called the rival factions of the NCP for a personal hearing over claims on the party name and symbol.

After the rebel by Ajit Pawar, the National Congress Party split into to divisions. Now, its one faction is led by Sharad Pawar and the other one is led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar-led faction had rebelled against Sharad Pawar and moved to the Election Commission. His faction is claiming over the party name and symbol.

Ajit Pawar led faction faction knocked the doors of the Election Commission in July this year. The faction is staking claim to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol amid a feud between the two factions.

Subsequently, the EC wrote to both factions of the party acknowledging the split. It also directed both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to share documents, submitted to the polling body, with each other.

In July, the EC responded to a plea filed by Ajit Pawar and issued a show-case notice to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP group. In the petition, it was claimed that Ajit Pawar should be declare NCP president and should be allotted the party's symbol as per the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

