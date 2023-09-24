NCP says Sharad Pawar-Gautam Adani meeting is separate from INDIA bloc

Defending Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar meeting with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday said the meeting between the two is completely separate from the INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What is the problem in inaugurating a clean project? This is completely separate from INDIA bloc and its decisions. Sharad Pawar attended all meetings of the INDIA bloc. I don't think there should be any objection," Jayant Patil said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is no need to mix the things," added the NCP leader.

On Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani inaugurated a Lactoferrin Plant in Gujarat's Vasna.

In a post on X, Pawar said: “It was a privilege to inaugurate India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Gautam Adani."

Jayant Patil’s comments came after reactions from BJP leaders on Pawar-Adani meeting

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that nobody in the INDIA bloc listens to Rahul Gandhi.

On Sunday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked why the Congress was silent on Sharad Pawar's meeting with Adani.

“His (Rahul Gandhi's) own friend (Sharad Pawar) has appeared in (Gautam) Adani's house. Will Rahul Gandhi now speak against Sharad Pawar? This shows the double standards of Rahul Gandhi. If I was seen with Adaniji, Congress would have attacked me...," Himanta said.

"The rift between Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar can't get more obvious than this… Put Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar in the mix, not to miss the Congress Govts in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, and it would appear that all of them are working at cross purposes! The I.N.D.I Alliance is crumbling on multiple fronts," BJP's Amit Malviya said.

In April, Gautam Adani had met Pawar at his residence Silver Oak in Mumbai.

“Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important," Pawar had said in April.

